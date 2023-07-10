 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of causing fatal Clairemont crash in May pleads not guilty

  • Updated
  • 0
Ken Van Meter

Kenneth Van Meter

 Eau Claire County Jail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Mondovi man pleaded not guilty in court Monday after being accused of driving under the influence and killing a woman on Clairemont Avenue near Fairfax Avenue.

Kenneth Van Meter was charged in May for causing the fatal crash. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw Van Meter driving at a high rate of speed before rear ending the victim's car.

Tammy Jarecki was stopped at the red light on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. One witness said Van Meter did not appear to brake or swerve before the crash. When interviewed by police, Van Meter said he had only two beers.

He also said the crash happened in Menomonie.

His next court date is set for August.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you