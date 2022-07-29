Man accused of child sexual assault in Eau Claire arrested

Update: Darren Donlan has been arrested and is now at the La Crosse County Jail. Donlan is facing a first degree child sexual assault in La Crosse County.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Minnesota man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child years ago in Eau Claire.
Darren Donlan, whose picture is not available, is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
According to the criminal complaint the victim told police the assaults started when she was seven or eight and continued until she was a young teenager.
Donlan was also charged in La Crosse County Wednesday with first degree child sexual assault. It is unclear if the cases are related.