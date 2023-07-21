 Skip to main content
Man accused of child sexual assault sentenced in one county, facing charges in two others

MATTHEW THOMAS OLSON

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man facing child sex crime charges in three area counties was sentenced in one of the cases Friday.

Matthew Thomas Olson was sentenced in Polk County, where he was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. That charge was dismissed and read-in and he pleaded guilty to possessing child porn.

Olson got seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

He still faces charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in St. Croix County, and attempting to assault her in Dunn County.

