Man accused of drive-by shooting homicide in Eau Claire last Sept. arrested near Chicago

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man suspected of a drive-by shooting in Eau Claire last September has been arrested, Eau Claire Police announced Monday.
Investigators say Kemone Golden along with Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell were responsible for the death of Christopher Conner of Altoona. The shooting happened on September 17, 2022 near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar minutes before police were called to the shooting scene.
Purnell and Thompson were arrested not long after the incident, but Golden was not. An arrest warrant for him was not issued until November. The warrant included the following charges: First degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime and with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle as party to a crime.
The Eau Claire Police Department Monday announced Golden was arrested in Bellwood, Illinois near Chicago on July 6. They thanked the US Marshals Services Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force who located him.
Deputy Chief Derek Thomas with the Eau Claire Police Department said the arrest was due, in part, to tips from the community. He encouraged people to continue sending any information their way.
"I think it's important to note this investigation's ongoing," Thomas said. "There's more that we have to do, there's potentially more arrests that will be made, and we're going to continue moving forward so we can bring some closure to the Conner family."
A jury trial is scheduled for Thompson and Purnell next July. Court records have not been updated for Golden in this case.
Eau Claire Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to call the department at 715-491-1472. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org or at 715-874-8477.