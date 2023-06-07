Man accused of drunk driving sentenced to prison time

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested for drunk driving for the tenth time, reached a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday.
Police say Robert Booth was involved in a crash with two other vehicles near Hastings Way in 2019. He drove off, but left behind his bumper with the license plate attached.
Wednesday in court the charge was amended to ninth offense drunk driving, and Booth pleaded no contest. He got three and a half years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision. During that time, he must maintain absolute sobriety.