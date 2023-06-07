 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

Man accused of drunk driving sentenced to prison time

Robert Booth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested for drunk driving for the tenth time, reached a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday. 

Police say Robert Booth was involved in a crash with two other vehicles near Hastings Way in 2019. He drove off, but left behind his bumper with the license plate attached.

Wednesday in court the charge was amended to ninth offense drunk driving, and Booth pleaded no contest. He got three and a half years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision. During that time, he must maintain absolute sobriety.

