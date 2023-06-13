 Skip to main content
Man accused of hiding in Eau Claire Kohls for hours before stealing jewlery sentenced

McRunnel

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A jewelry thief on an alleged crime spree was sentenced Tuesday.

Thomas McRunnel was charged last year with stealing nearly $23,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohls store in Eau Claire.

Police say he went into the store, hid on a shelf behind some luggage, then waited nearly five hours for all employees to leave, before stealing the jewelry. He is suspected in three similar thefts at Kohls stores in Minnesota.

Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court he pleaded guilty to burglary and retail theft. Judge Jon Theisen sentenced him to the six months he has already spent in jail. He was also ordered to make full restitution, and not have any contact with drug dealers or users during five years of probation.

