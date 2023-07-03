Man accused of hitting pedestrians with vehicle after firework show in Hudson

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is accused of hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle after a road rage in the Hudson boat launch parking lot.
Thaddeus John Smith was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, there was an argument in the boat launch parking lot following the fireworks show where a man accused Smith of hitting his vehicle. When Smith attempted to drive away, he allegedly hit two women. One was on a bicycle and was dragged as he drove away from the scene.
According to the Hudson Police Department, one woman involved was treated and released, and the other is in critical condition.
Smith made his first court appearance Monday where a judge set his cash bond at $150,000. He returns to court later this week.