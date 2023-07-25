Man accused of homicide has hearing delayed after not having lawyer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A hearing for a Cadott man accused of homicide was delayed Tuesday because he does not have a lawyer yet.
Kemone Golden appeared virtually in Eau Claire County Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing.
Golden told the judge he has not secured a defense attorney. He is eligible for a public defender, but that office says they have not been able to find one for him yet.
Because of this, the judge ruled the hearing will be rescheduled for a later date. A tentative date has been set for next Tuesday.
Golden was charged last November for his alleged involvement in the shooting death last fall of Christopher Conner.
Golden remained on the run until his arrest earlier this month.