Man accused of killing infant in Polk County arrested in Arizona

(WQOW) - A man charged with homicide over the death of an infant has been arrested in Arizona, the US Marshals Service announced.
Related: Man charged in Polk County, accused of causing the death of an infant
As we reported, Geway Braman is charged with first degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death. The charges stem from the December 2017 death of a seven-month-old baby who died of blunt head trauma.
The US Marshals Service said they were contacted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office for help finding Braman in the Minneapolis area. Officials said with new information they learned Braman might have been in Phoenix. He was found there by law enforcement, and officials said he was taken into custody without incident.
Braman was initially charged in 2019 with neglecting a child, with the consequence of death. In February, Polk County District Attorney Jeffrey Kemp motioned to dismiss the case.
A new case was filed against Braman on March 30, this time charging him with first degree reckless homicide, as well as neglecting a child, with the consequence of death. Kemp told News 18 the new charge came after investigators received additional information to establish a timeline.