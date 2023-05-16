Man accused of pointing wooden stake at clerk given probation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man charged with taking part in an armed robbery at an Eau Claire gas station will spend five years on probation.
Aaron Frederick, from Stanley, was charged earlier this year along with Karen Frederick.
Police say they were filling their pockets at the Hy-Vee convenience store. When the clerk asked if they planned on paying for the items, Aaron Frederick allegedly brought out a large wooden stake and pointed it at the clerk. Police say they also found meth on both of them.
Judge Michael Schumacher also ordered Aaron Frederick to maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any weapons, not threaten anyone, and pay fines and costs of more than $3,500, in connection with this case and earlier charges of retail theft, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Karen Frederick returns to court next month.