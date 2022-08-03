Man accused of setting fire to Chippewa Falls house charged with homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man police say started a fire at a Superior Street home in Chippewa Falls has officially been charged.
Scott Vaningan, who lived at the address that was set on fire, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Personnel with the Department of Corrections said the victim was the known girlfriend of Vaningan.
On July 28, neighbors heard arguments at the 721 Superior Street residence more intense than usual on the day of the fire. Neighbors also observed a white male leaving the residence on a motorcycle around the same time they noticed the fire.
An autopsy showed the victim, who was burned beyond recognition, did not have soot in her trachea, meaning she was not breathing during the fire. She also had puncture wounds on her neck. The victim was identified by her daughter, who was shown a photo of a tattoo on her back.
The deputy state fire marshall said of the fire that it originated from the room the victim was found in. They said there was another fire set at the house, which is typically indicative of arson.
Vaningan's GPS device had been removed somewhere near Jim Falls the day of the fire, but he was found and arrested in Barron County within hours of the fire. He was found with blood on his pants and scratch marks on his forearms. He also had on him a box cutter with blood on it.
If convicted, Vaningan faces life in prison on the homicide charge, plus 58 and a half years on the other three charges. He is currently held at the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.