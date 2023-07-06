Man accused of sexually assaulting child he was babysitting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges of child sexual assault were filed Thursday for an incident that allegedly happened several years ago in Eau Claire.
Bryce Kessler, from Trego, is charged with sexually assaulting a boy who was ten or eleven years old around 2019. Kessler would have been 18 or older at that time.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy said Kessler was babysitting him, and that he took control of the boy's hands during the assault. The boy said Kessler told him if he told anyone about the assault, Kessler would tell them it was a lie.
When questioned by detectives, Kessler denied assaulting the boy. He returns to court in August.