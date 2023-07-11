 Skip to main content
Man accused of sexually assaulting two people sentenced to prison, must register as sex offender

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Nordeng

Mug shot is from an unrelated 2021 charge 

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Tuesday for a Barron County man who admitted to sexually assaulting two people.

Jacob Nordeng, from Barron, pleaded guilty in January to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met on snapchat. He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep after drinking too much alcohol. Her friends said she could barely walk or talk. Nordeng initially told detectives he did not feel she was impaired in any way.

Judge James Babler sentenced him to six years in prison, followed by extended supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

