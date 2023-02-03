Man accused of stabbing another arrested in Sawyer County after standoff

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Sawyer County.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a bar in the village of Radisson, where a victim said they had been stabbed by Mason C. Forest.
The suspect would not leave the bar, and after unsuccessful attempts to negotiate the area SWAT teams deployed chemicals into the establishment. A short time later, Forest exited and was arrested.
Officials said he is arrested for first degree reckless endangering of safety, resisting an office and disorderly conduct.