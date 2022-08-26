Man accused of stabbing father has charges upgraded to attempted homicide

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges for an Eau Claire man accused of beating and stabbing his father have been upgraded to attempted first degree intentional homicide.
Charges were originally filed against Lue Xiong in July. Then, he was charged with battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint police were called to the hospital in July when an 87-year-old man was treated after an assault. He had two cuts on his legs that needed stitches and a wound on his head that needed testing to ensure he didn't have a brain bleed.
That man's son told police his brother, Lue Xiong, had come into his dad's home and kicked him and tried to stab him in the chest. When he was unable, he stabbed him in the legs.
Xiong pleaded not guilty to the upgraded charges Thursday. He is due back in court in October for a status conference.