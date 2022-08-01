Man accused of stabbing five, killing one on Apple River to appear in court

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The man law enforcement say killed a teen and hurt four others over the weekend will make his initial court appearance Monday.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Nicolae Miu stabbed the five people who were tubing along the Apple River in Somerset on Saturday afternoon.
Knudson did not give the names of the victims, but did give their ages, genders and towns. The victim who died was a 17-year old male from Stillwater, Minn. The other victims are a 20-year-old male from Luck, Wis., a 22-year-old male from Luck, Wis., a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minn., and a 22-year-old male from Elk River, Minn.
KSTP reports that the two victims from Luck have been released from the hospital.
Miu is 52 years old and from Prior Lake, Minn. He was arrested Saturday without incident at the exit point for tubers in Somerset, according to Knudson.
He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday. News 18 will be present at the courthouse and will give more information as new details become available.