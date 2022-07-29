Man accused of starting fatal Chippewa Falls fire has bond set at $1.5M

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The man police are calling a "person of interest" in Wednesday's fatal fire is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
Judge James Isaacson set that bond amount for Scott Vaningan in court Friday morning. Vaningan chose not to appear for the hearing.
Charges have not yet been filed, but Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he was arrested on charges of arson and first degree intentional homicide.
Vaningan is due back in court next Wednesday at 1:30. That is when charges are expected to be filed.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm told News 18 Friday they are still not ready to confirm the identity of the victim. Their body was discovered after this fire Wednesday at Vaningan's home on Superior Street in Chippewa Falls. Chief Kelm told News 18 Thursday that Vaningan has a violent past.