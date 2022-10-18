Man accused of stealing dog from Barron County Humane Association given probation

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of breaking into the Barron County Humane Association and stealing a dog was given probation on Tuesday.
Mark Higgins was charged with theft, criminal damage to property, and entry into a locked building after the June break-in.
As we reported, the Barron County Humane Society reported someone had broken into the building, damaged the property, and stolen a dog named Sasha. She was found safe the next day.
Higgins was given two years of probation after pleading guilty to some of the charges. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and cannot go within 300 feet of the Barron County Humane Society.