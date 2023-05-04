Man accused of threatening courthouse given $100,000 cash bond

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man arrested this week along U.S. 53 for allegedly making a threat to the Chippewa County courthouse made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Harley Alcala of Duluth is being referred on charges of making terroristic threats and threats to a judge and prosecutor.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, an investigation is looking into possible attempted kidnapping charges as well.
A judge set his cash bond Thursday at $100,000. Sheriff Hakes said the community will be notified if Alcala's bond is posted.
The case stems from an incident Tuesday morning along U.S. 53, where the highway was shut down between the Tilden and Bloomer exits in both directions.
Hakes said they were made aware Monday night of a security threat to the county courthouse. Area law enforcement identified the car he was likely driving and his route of travel and stopped him just north of the Tilden exit. When he refused to exit his vehicle, Hakes said "non-lethal use of force techniques were utilized."