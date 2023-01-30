Man acquitted of homicide is now facing new charges

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man who was acquitted in a Dunn County murder is back behind bars.
Chad Turgeson, who now lists his address as Florida, was arrested Sunday for possessing meth and being party to fleeing an officer.
Investigators say he was a passenger in a car that first fled Chippewa County deputies Sunday morning, then later fled Dunn County deputies with speeds reaching 110 MPH.
Police say Turgeson admitted reaching out the window and trying to put gas in the cars tank as it was speeding down the road. He also admitted that methamphetamine found in the car belonged to him.
Turgeson is the same man who was acquitted by a jury last July in the murder of Bruce McGuigan, who was beaten to death at a mobile home near Downsville. Two other people have been convicted of their roles in the murder.