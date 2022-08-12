Man already serving 12 years for sexual assault sentenced in different assault case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man already in prison for luring women into his car to sexually assault them was sentenced Friday in a separate rape case.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she had two sexual encounters with Young — one consensual, and the other when she said he raped her in a car. She said she tried to open the door to escape but was unable to do so.
Friday in Dunn County Court, Young pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of third degree sexual assault. Judge James Peterson gave him two years in prison to be served at the same time as the 12 year sentence he is serving for offering women rides after they left Eau Claire bars, then sexually assaulting, or attempting to sexually assault them.