Man already serving time in federal prison sentenced in Trempealeau County child pornography case

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down this week for an area man charged with possessing child pornography.
Levi Robb, who has lived in Fairchild, Osseo, and Durand, pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in Trempealeau County Court. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
That is to be served at the same time as the 18 years he is already doing in a federal prison. In that case, Robb was accused of sexually assaulting a girl for two years, starting when she was five, and taking pictures of the assaults. The girl said he would sometimes tie her up and put tape over her eyes during the assaults.