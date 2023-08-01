Man arrested after allegedly starting fire in Arcadia home, stealing ATV

ARCADIA (WQOW) - A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into an Arcadia home and starting a fire.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the house on July 31 after reports that someone had broken in and caused extensive damage to vehicles and properties.
He also placed a "combustible material" on a stovetop and turned it on, officials said, causing a fire. He allegedly then stole an ATV.
Officials said it is not believed the victims knew the suspect, who officials identified as Brandon Bautista Cruz. Cruz was arrested on possible charges of burglary, arson and damage to property.
The Sheriff's Office is also asking people in the Arcadia area who are missing a bicycle to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office as it may be connected to this case.