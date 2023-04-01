Man arrested after hitting two Chippewa County Sheriff's Office vehicles during pursuit

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One man was arrested Saturday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit that lasted over an hour, and damaging Sheriff's Office vehicles in the process.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, 40-year-old Mitchell Ludtke was being pursued in northeastern Chippewa County following a traffic complaint, when he tried to hit a Cornell police officer and a marked City of Cornell Police vehicle with his car.
Hakes said he also intentionally hit two marked Chippewa County Sheriff's Office vehicles while officials were inside, damaging them to the point where they became disabled.
Hakes said Ludtke's car was then pursued into Dunn County, where he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.
Ludtke was arrested on three counts of recklessly endangering safety as well as OWI, felony bail jumping, knowingly fleeing, two counts of felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jump, and operating after revocation.
Officials with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Cornell, City of Bloomer, the Dunn County Sheriff's Department, and the Wisconsin DNR were all involved in the chase.
Officials said no one was hurt during this incident.