Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is in custody Wednesday, after an hours-long standoff in the Chippewa River.
According to Eau Claire Police Officer Josh Miller, the incident started after Curtis Daniels, Jr., 21, threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House Tuesday night.
Miller said Daniels fled the scene and was found by the Chippewa River. When officers approached him, he waded into the river. He also claimed to have a handgun.
Officers talked to him in the water near the Barstow St. bridge for more than two hours before he came ashore. A gun was not found.
Daniel is being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, 3 counts of bail jumping and a DOC warrant.