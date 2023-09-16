Man arrested after returning to scene of a hit-and-run and hitting pedestrian

INDEPENDENCE (WQOW) - One man was arrested after an incident that sent two people to the hospital at a bar in Independence on Saturday.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, officials first received a call reporting a hit-and-run outside of the Welcome Bar on Washington Street just before 2 a.m. As those deputies responded more callers reported that the same driver had returned to the scene and hit someone in the road. After that, witnesses said he fled and later returned a second time with a gun.
Deputies arrived at that time and arrested the driver on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation and names have not been released.