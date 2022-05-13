Man arrested after shots fired at a Buffalo County tavern

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Shots were fired at a tavern in Buffalo County early Friday morning, and a suspect has been arrested.
Deputies responded at about 2 a.m. to reports of gunfire at a town of Buffalo tavern.
In a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, officials said that Shakuur Kroll was involved in an argument with three men in a parking lot outside the tavern. Officials say he fired two shots from a handgun, one towards the men. Nobody was harmed. They also say Kroll initially fled and returned to collect evidence.
Officials said Kroll, of Black River Falls, was arrested in a traffic stop on state highway 35/54.
Kroll is being held on charges of recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while under the influence.