Man arrested for allegedly threatening to stab and kill people in Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was arrested on Monday night after making threats in Phoenix Park.
Benjamin Saumier, who is homeless, is facing a slew of charges including: disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and public intoxication, as well as first degree reckless endangering of safety and terrorist threats which are classified as felonies.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The Eau Claire Police Logs say that he was threatening to stab and kill people with a knife while at the park.
He will appear in court Tuesday morning.