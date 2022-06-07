 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to stab and kill people in Phoenix Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Benjamin Saumier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was arrested on Monday night after making threats in Phoenix Park. 

Benjamin Saumier, who is homeless, is facing a slew of charges including: disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and public intoxication, as well as first degree reckless endangering of safety and terrorist threats which are classified as felonies. 

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The Eau Claire Police Logs say that he was threatening to stab and kill people with a knife while at the park. 

He will appear in court Tuesday morning. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags