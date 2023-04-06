Man arrested for shooting neighbor in Polk County pleads guilty to 1st degree intentional homicide

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County man accused of killing his neighbor pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide Thursday as part of a plea deal.
Police say Michael Radke called 911 in November of 2021 to report he had just killed a serial killer.
When police arrived, they found the body of Chad Daniels on the lawn of the apartment building the two men both lived in. Radke told detectives he got a handgun and started shooting at Daniels. Neighbors say they heard about ten shots.
Radke will be sentenced on June 22nd.