Man arrested for shooting neighbor in Polk County pleads guilty to 1st degree intentional homicide

Michael Radke

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County man accused of killing his neighbor pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Police say Michael Radke called 911 in November of 2021 to report he had just killed a serial killer.

When police arrived, they found the body of Chad Daniels on the lawn of the apartment building the two men both lived in. Radke told detectives he got a handgun and started shooting at Daniels. Neighbors say they heard about ten shots.

Radke will be sentenced on June 22nd.

