 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man arrested in Eau Claire sentenced to decades behind bars for double-homicide

  • 0
Felix Rivera-Medina

JUNEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was arrested in Eau Claire in connection with a double-homicide near Wisconsin Dells in 2021 is going to prison.

Related: Juneau Co. murder suspect arrested in Eau Claire charged with homicide

Felix Rivera-Medina was sentenced Wednesday to 70 years behind bars. He must also spend 24 hours in solitary confinement every year on the anniversary of the murders, and on the birthdays of his two victims.

Rivera-Medina pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of second degree murder. He was accused of using a baseball bat to murder his girlfriend's mother Tina Decorah, and the mother's boyfriend Duane Mallory. The victims, Rivera-Medina and his girlfriend all lived in the same home.

Investigators say Makaela Decorah was being evicted by her mother. Decorah is serving nearly 10 years in prison for theft from a corpse, aiding a felon, and bail jumping.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you