Man arrested in Eau Claire sentenced to decades behind bars for double-homicide

JUNEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was arrested in Eau Claire in connection with a double-homicide near Wisconsin Dells in 2021 is going to prison.
Felix Rivera-Medina was sentenced Wednesday to 70 years behind bars. He must also spend 24 hours in solitary confinement every year on the anniversary of the murders, and on the birthdays of his two victims.
Rivera-Medina pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of second degree murder. He was accused of using a baseball bat to murder his girlfriend's mother Tina Decorah, and the mother's boyfriend Duane Mallory. The victims, Rivera-Medina and his girlfriend all lived in the same home.
Investigators say Makaela Decorah was being evicted by her mother. Decorah is serving nearly 10 years in prison for theft from a corpse, aiding a felon, and bail jumping.