Man arrested in Minnesota after allegedly stealing $23,000 in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An alleged jewelry thief on a crime spree is accused of stealing nearly $23,000 in jewelry from the Eau Claire Kohl's.
Thomans McRunnel, of Rosemount, Minnesota is charged with burglary and felony retail theft of more than $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint, the theft happened in the early morning hours of April 29. Police were called to the store after the burglar alarm was tripped around 2 a.m.
Surveillance video showed the man entered the store 17 minutes before closing and concealed himself behind luggage. He waited nearly five hours for all the employees to leave the store before emerging from the shelf and is next seen walking through the store six minutes later with a garbage bag full of items.
Eau Claire Police and an investigator with Kohls loss prevention identified the man in the surveillance video as McRunnel. Authorities believe McRunnel also stole jewelry from Minnesota Kohl's stores in Apple Valley and Woodbury. Despite him wearing a mask and gloves, the same shoes and St. Paul Saints hat were spotted.
He was caught during another Kohl's burglary in Coon Rapids and is currently in custody in Anoka County in Minnesota. Mcrunnel is due in Eau Claire court next Wednesday for an initial appearance.