 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man at center of two Chippewa Falls standoffs in 2021 sentenced

  • Updated
  • 0
Kane Berg

Kane Berg

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man involved in two standoffs with Chippewa Falls police, and allegedly involved in dozens of felony crimes, was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars on Tuesday. 

Kane Berg pleaded guilty to 16 charges in January, settling numerous open cases against him, involving 59 felony charges.

Those charges ranged from endangering safety, to car theft, burglary, possessing meth, and fleeing officers.

Last August News 18 reported on the search for Berg, who police say pointed a gun at a woman, then barricaded himself in a house, allegedly starting it on fire to create a diversion so he could escape. Three weeks earlier he was the subject of another standoff at a different home.

Judge Benjamin Lane sentenced Berg to nine years behind bars, with eight years of extended supervision.

Conditions of his release include participating in child abuse trauma counseling and moral recognition therapy. He is also not allowed to drink alcohol, use drugs, or use any dangerous weapons.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags