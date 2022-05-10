Man at center of two Chippewa Falls standoffs in 2021 sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man involved in two standoffs with Chippewa Falls police, and allegedly involved in dozens of felony crimes, was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars on Tuesday.
Kane Berg pleaded guilty to 16 charges in January, settling numerous open cases against him, involving 59 felony charges.
Those charges ranged from endangering safety, to car theft, burglary, possessing meth, and fleeing officers.
Last August News 18 reported on the search for Berg, who police say pointed a gun at a woman, then barricaded himself in a house, allegedly starting it on fire to create a diversion so he could escape. Three weeks earlier he was the subject of another standoff at a different home.
Judge Benjamin Lane sentenced Berg to nine years behind bars, with eight years of extended supervision.
Conditions of his release include participating in child abuse trauma counseling and moral recognition therapy. He is also not allowed to drink alcohol, use drugs, or use any dangerous weapons.