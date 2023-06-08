Man charged after allegedly hitting teen in the head with gun in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces charges for allegedly firing a couple of gunshots during a dispute with a group of juveniles downtown.
It happened Sunday night around 9:30 on Galloway Street near the Oxbow Hotel.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the juveniles told police he stole an electronic device from a boy and ran off with it. A short time later the boy returned with his father Dennis A. Peterson who confronted the group.
Police say public space cameras show Peterson apparently firing a shot into the air, then striking one of the teens in the head with the handgun, causing it to fire again. No one was shot, but the 17-year-old boy had a cut that required several stitches.
Peterson was charged Thursday with five felonies and two misdemeanors, including abuse of a child and recklessly endangering safety. He returns to court in July.