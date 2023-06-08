 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged after allegedly hitting teen in the head with gun in downtown Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Peterson Dennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces charges for allegedly firing a couple of gunshots during a dispute with a group of juveniles downtown.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 on Galloway Street near the Oxbow Hotel.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the juveniles told police he stole an electronic device from a boy and ran off with it. A short time later the boy returned with his father Dennis A. Peterson who confronted the group.

Police say public space cameras show Peterson apparently firing a shot into the air, then striking one of the teens in the head with the handgun, causing it to fire again. No one was shot, but the 17-year-old boy had a cut that required several stitches.

Peterson was charged Thursday with five felonies and two misdemeanors, including abuse of a child and recklessly endangering safety. He returns to court in July.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you