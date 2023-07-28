Man charged after shooting woman in town of Union given probation, ordered to pay restitution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man charged after shooting a woman in the town of Union was sentenced to probation Friday.
Dennis Whitwam was charged with recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm while intoxicated after the March incident.
According to court records, Whitwam and a man were fighting. Whitwam grabbed his gun and fired two shots. He missed the man, but shot a woman in the buttocks.
Whitwam told police he was attacked and meant to fire warning shots. Investigators say his alcohol level was more than twice the legal driving limit.
Friday the judge ordered Whitwam to 30 months of probation as part of a plea agreement. If he doesn't commit any new crimes during that period he will not serve any more jail time.
He was also ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution.