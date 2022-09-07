Man charged after swinging hammer at strangers near Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man faces charges of trying to attack people with a hammer along an Eau Claire bike trail.
Pedro Gomez Martinez, who is homeless, was charged Wednesday with recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called last Sunday to the bike trail by Carson Park and the Roadside Diner. A woman told officers she was bicycling on the trail with her husband when Martinez ran out of the woods and swung a hammer at her husband's head.
She said two other people said he tried to throw the hammer at them while they were fishing nearby. And Martinez allegedly tried to repeatedly kick the arresting officers.
He is due in court in October.