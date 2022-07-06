Man charged after threatening group home, Carson Park on 4th of July

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fall Creek man is facing terrorist threat charges for comments he made on the 4th of July.
According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Cheek was at Mayo Hospital when he made the threats. They involved having the group home he was living at, as well as Carson Park, be the targets for a mass shooting type event. He made these comments on July 4, and they were reported to police just before 8 p.m.
Investigators advised the group home go on lock down, with the criminal complaint adding that Cheek's words caused panic at the home and the Carson Park area.
Investigators learned that the threats were not credible as Cheek eventually told them he made it all up.
On Wednesday afternoon he signed for the $10,000 signature bond.