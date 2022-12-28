Man charged for breaking into Eau Claire daycare two nights in a row

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Charges of breaking into a local daycare center two days in a row were filed Thursday against an Eau Claire man.
Michael Phillippi is charged with breaking into the Kindercare, on Fairfax Street, Monday night and Tuesday night.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived Monday night they found Phillippi's arrest card inside the daycare. He had been arrested several days earlier for allegedly breaking into a church.
Daycare officials said more than $12,000 worth of items were missing, including three computers, at least 12 Ipads, and some keys. Police believe Phillippi used those keys to get into the building again on Tuesday night. Another Ipad and a set of walkie-talkies were stolen.
When police located Phillippi, they say they found some of the stolen items in his backpack.