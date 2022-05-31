Man charged for stabbing near Regency Inn

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man accused of stabbing another in the parking lot of the Regency Inn has been charged.
Samuel L. Thornton of Chippewa Falls was charged Tuesday with first degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, and substantial battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told them Thornton was the one who stabbed him. He also asked officers if he was going to die, and said he felt like he was dying. The victim was treated at an area hospital.
Thornton was located by officers in a room in the Regency Inn on the floor between two beds.
Officers reviewed video surveillance that showed the victim walking through the Regency Inn parking lot when he was pushed to the ground by an individual who matched the description of Thornton. The victim is then seen being hit several times.
He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning where a cash bond was set at $5,000.