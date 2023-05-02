Man charged in alleged methamphetamine explosion that killed area woman

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A homicide charge was filed Tuesday in connection with a fire that claimed the life of a Stanley woman.
Jennifer Johnson, who was 51, died after being burned over 85-percent of her body in the January 2023 fire. The blaze broke out in a homemade structure built from an old camper frame. It happened north of Withee, in Taylor County.
On Tuesday Matthew Zarins, who lived in the structure, was charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and four methamphetamine-related charges. Zarins told detectives a can of fuel slipped out of his hands and spilled when he was trying to build a fire in the woodstove. But a woman told detectives Zarins said he and Johnson were making meth when he poured something into the mix that caused it to explode.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Zarins was arrested on May 3 at a property in Loyal.
This story has been updated with additional information.