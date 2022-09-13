Man charged in Eau Claire County homicide case given $1M cash bond

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Wisconsin man accused of first degree intentional homicide had his cash bond set at $1 million on Tuesday.
News 18 was in the court room when Philip Novak had his initial court appearance. Novak was not present in the court room, instead appearing by video from Dodge Correctional as Judge Sarah Harless set the bond and bond conditions.
Novak is accused of killing Eddie Banks, 46, whose body was found off a rural road near Brackett in mid-June. Court documents allege Banks was shot and killed over $500 of undelivered drugs.
Last week Novak was charged with homicide as well as attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping. Two other suspects are charged with homicide - party to a crime. They are both set to appear in Eau Claire County court later this month.