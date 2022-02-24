Man charged in fatal Thanksgiving stabbing pleads guilty

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Thursday with the man charged in a fatal stabbing in Eau Claire.
Kelly Weiberg pleaded guilty to homicide by reckless use of a dangerous weapon. The charge was reduced from first degree reckless homicide.
Weiberg was charged in the Thanksgiving morning 2020 stabbing of Travis Lee Smith at Weiberg's home on Franklin Street, off of Birch Street.
According to the criminal complaint Smith punched Weiberg in the face, and Weiberg, who was intoxicated, stabbed Smith once in the chest with a hunting knife. He died two weeks later.
Weiberg will be sentenced August 5.