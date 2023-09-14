Man charged in four counties for child sex crimes given final sentencing

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - All the cases against an area man accused of child sex crimes in four counties have been resolved.
All of them had the same victim. The first case was filed against Roger Hattamer Jr. of Loyal almost four years ago in Clark County.
On Wednesday he was sentenced there to 14 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision. However, he will be behind bars even longer than that. He is already serving a 16-year sentence from the Rusk County case. In Taylor County he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
All the sentences will be serviced concurrently, meaning he will serve 16-years total because that was the longest sentence.
A case in Chippewa County was consolidated into the Clark County case.