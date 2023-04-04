Man charged in Polk County, accused of causing the death of an infant

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges have been filed against a man suspected in the death of a baby in Polk County.
Geway Braman, from Minneapolis, is charged with first degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death. The charges stem from the December 2017 death of a seven-month-old baby who died of blunt head trauma.
According to the criminal complaint Braman never reported observing her facial injuries or a large bruise on her stomach, even though he had been the one who changed her diaper, bathed her and put her to bed.
The baby's aunt, who was also in the home, recalled going into the baby's bedroom that night and that Braman persuaded her not to turn on the bedroom light. Th complaint said she now believes he was trying to hide the infant's injuries because he was responsible for causing them.
Braman was initially charged in 2019 with neglecting a child, with the consequence of death. In February, Polk County District Attorney Jeffrey Kemp motioned to dismiss the case.
A new case was filed against Braman on March 30, this time charging him with first degree reckless homicide, as well as neglecting a child, with the consequence of death. Kemp told News 18 the new charge came after investigators received additional information to establish a timeline.
A warrant has now been issued for Braman's arrest.