Man charged with arson and attempted homicide takes plea bargain

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Monday with an Eau Claire man accused of setting fire to his house while seven people were inside it.
Seven charges of attempted murder were dismissed for Thomas Hicks after he pleaded guilty to arson and seven counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The charges stem from the house fire last January on Hobart Street, near downtown. Investigators say Hicks admitted pouring gasoline on the carpet and in a bedroom and starting the fire after fighting with his wife via text message. She was at work, but four adults and three kids were in the home. No one was hurt.
Hicks told police he started the fire and left, assuming the smoke alarms would wake them up.
Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced in February.