Man charged with attempted homicide after appearing at police station covered in blood

CHIPPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man is facing attempted homicide charges after showing up at the police station covered in blood.
Abraham Sanchez-Galicia is also charged with mayhem and first-degree reckless injury. According to the criminal complaint:
The defendant came to the Chippewa Falls Police Department last Saturday around 1 a.m. covered in dried blood. There was a language barrier, but officers were able to determine there was an injured person a nearby residence.
When they got there, they found a man laying face down in a pool of blood.
He was not moving or speaking. Doctor's told police the victim had cuts on his head, neck and arms. He needed emergency surgery because of the cut on his neck and a blood transfusion.
The victim told police he believed Sanchez-Galicia was going to kill him. Sanchez-Galicia told police the victim attacked him first and he was acting in self-defense.
He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He will return to court in a week for a hearing that could modify that amount.