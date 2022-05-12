 Skip to main content
Man charged with bomb scare at Boyceville school pleading innocent by insanity

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man charged with a bomb scare at Boyceville Middle-High School is pleading innocent by insanity.

Alexander Tillou, from the Wausau area, entered that plea Thursday to charges including making terrorist threats, bomb scare, and witness intimidation.

He is accused of using snapchat to threaten to kill one student at the school, and telling another student that the school would be "shot up or bombed." The school complex was put on lockdown.

Tillou will now be examined by a psychiatrist. He returns to court in July.

