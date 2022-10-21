Man charged with child pornography possession following tips to police

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man is facing a slew of charges after police received a number of tips he may possess child pornography.
Paperwork filed with the charges show eight videos of young boys engaging in sex acts were found in a dropbox account associated with Glenn Kuehn. For that, he is charged with eight counts of possessing child pornography.
He is also charged with two counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Police say they found videos of men engaging in sex acts with Kuehn. Those men did not consent to being videotaped.
He was released Friday on a $250,000 signature bond and is due back in court mid-December.