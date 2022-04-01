Man charged with child sexual assault in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting a child.
Hajji McReynolds, now from Minneapolis, is accused of assaulting a girl in 2013 or 2014. According to the criminal complaint the girl came forward in 2020 to report the assaults that she said happened when she was in fourth or fifth grade. She said during one of the assaults, McReynolds tied her hands up with scarves.
When questioned by detectives, McReynolds denied the assaults.
In 2005 McReynolds was convicted in Eau Claire County of running a service from his home that sent prostitutes to the Twin Cities. He served a six year prison sentence.