Man charged with felony mayhem, accused of nearly killing another man in Menomonie

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing two felonies after health officials say another man nearly died after being attacked.
Juan Hernandez-Roque is charged with felony mayhem and aggravated battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called in late August because someone was screaming. A blood trail led them to an apartment. That is where they found a man covered in blood and going in and out of consciousness.
Days later the victim told police Hernandez-Roque attacked him after he was unable to buy him beer because he was under 21.
Health officials told police the victim would have died if he hadn't gotten medical attention when he did. They said he had multiple injuries from blunt force trauma and cuts from a sharp object. A surgeon removed a metallic tip from his skull and they had to check his brain for injuries.
Hernandez-Roque told police the victim attacked him first.
Police say this is still an active investigation and the charges could change when more information is received, like cell phone and medical records.
Hernandez-Roque is being held on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court next Wednesday.