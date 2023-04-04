Man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for crash that killed wife

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Chippewa County man is facing three felony charges for a 2021 crash that left his wife dead.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. on May 23, 2021, along I-94. That is where the driver, Laramie Schemenauer, lost control, entered the median, and rolled over. His passenger, Stephanie Schemenauer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The complaint said that state troopers found open and unopened beer bottles in the vehicle. When interviewed, Schemenauer said he did not remember the crash in detail. Toxicology reports showed his blood alcohol level was 0.182 after the crash, which is over the legal limit.
Investigators also found he was traveling at approximately 93 MPH before losing control, where the posted speed limit was 70 MPH.
Schemenauer, now of Oklahoma, will make a court initial appearance in May.